The Book That Wasn't: Penguin and Naravane's Controversial Memoir

A controversy has erupted over the unpublished memoir of former army chief MM Naravane, as misunderstandings about book availability led to confusion. Publisher Penguin clarified that announcements or pre-orders do not signify publication, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the different claims made by Naravane and Penguin.

In a brewing controversy, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) issued a clarification about the memoir of former army chief MM Naravane. The publisher explained that the announcement of a book or its pre-order availability should not be interpreted as its publication.

Rahul Gandhi brought attention to Naravane's social media post claiming the memoir "Four Stars of Destiny" was available. PRHI's statement clarified that an announced book does not signify it is available for sale or publication.

Gandhi challenged the conflicting claims of Naravane and Penguin, questioning whether the book was available. Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered an FIR regarding alleged unauthorized circulation of the manuscript. Penguin maintained its exclusive publishing rights, denying any published copies had been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

