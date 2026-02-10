Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Heartwarming Tribute to Elderly Temple Devotees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored around 500 elderly couples who have reached 70 years of age and are devoted to temples under the HR & CE Department. The ceremony featured gifts, including clothing and symbolic items, as part of an initiative to honor senior devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:58 IST
Tamil Nadu's Heartwarming Tribute to Elderly Temple Devotees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored approximately 500 elderly couples, all aged 70 and above, who are devotees of temples managed by the HR & CE Department. The couples were celebrated with a package that included traditional attire and symbolic gifts, as part of a government-approved program.

This significant initiative, first introduced in the 2025-26 Budget, aims to honor 2,000 couples across Tamil Nadu. Led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the second phase plans to extend this recognition to a total of 20,000 couples this year. Recently, 3,000 couples, including 500 from the Chennai region, were honored.

The HR & CE Department outlined its broader efforts to support temple development and community welfare, noting the operation of educational and charity institutions. Moreover, the department organizes free weddings for economically disadvantaged and differently-abled couples, gifting a gold thali to each.

TRENDING

1
Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

 Global
2
Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

 India
3
Judge Falls Victim to Rs 6 Lakh Investment Scam via Social Media

Judge Falls Victim to Rs 6 Lakh Investment Scam via Social Media

 India
4
New Guidelines to Enhance Public Grievance Redressal in Urban Planning

New Guidelines to Enhance Public Grievance Redressal in Urban Planning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026