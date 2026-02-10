Tamil Nadu's Heartwarming Tribute to Elderly Temple Devotees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored approximately 500 elderly couples, all aged 70 and above, who are devotees of temples managed by the HR & CE Department. The couples were celebrated with a package that included traditional attire and symbolic gifts, as part of a government-approved program.

This significant initiative, first introduced in the 2025-26 Budget, aims to honor 2,000 couples across Tamil Nadu. Led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the second phase plans to extend this recognition to a total of 20,000 couples this year. Recently, 3,000 couples, including 500 from the Chennai region, were honored.

The HR & CE Department outlined its broader efforts to support temple development and community welfare, noting the operation of educational and charity institutions. Moreover, the department organizes free weddings for economically disadvantaged and differently-abled couples, gifting a gold thali to each.