India Art Fair 2023: A Resounding Success with Global Art Buyers

The 17th India Art Fair concluded with record sales, demonstrating the increasing global appeal of South Asian modern and contemporary art. Featuring 135 exhibitors, the fair saw significant acquisitions by both established and emerging collectors, marking a strong start to the season for the region's art market.

The 17th edition of the India Art Fair wrapped up on Sunday, recording 'robust sales' thanks to both seasoned and new collectors from India and beyond. With pieces selling for up to USD 1.3 million (approximately Rs 12 crore), the event proved to be a significant milestone in global recognition for South Asian modernism.

Featuring a record 135 exhibitors, including 94 galleries and 24 major art institutions, the fair showcased works by artists like Jamini Roy and M.F. Husain. DAG and Vadehra Art Gallery reported high sales, with the latter selling 80% of its booth on the first day alone, highlighting growing interest in diverse artistic expressions.

International participation was equally vibrant, with galleries like Galleria Continua and Saskia Fernando Gallery witnessing strong sales and engagement from new collectors. Organizers and participants noted the fair's role as a vital platform for intercultural dialogue and a promising season ahead for the art market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

