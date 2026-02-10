Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor on Legacy and Fatherhood: Breaking Glass Walls

Ranbir Kapoor reflects on his relationship with his late father, emphasizing the desire not to repeat past distance with his daughter. He talks about the importance of legacy, responsibility, and individuality in his Bollywood journey. Sharing insights on family success and failures, he stresses learning from both.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:40 IST
Ranbir Kapoor on Legacy and Fatherhood: Breaking Glass Walls
Ranbir Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood luminary Ranbir Kapoor has candidly shared insights into his relationship with his late father, Rishi Kapoor, revealing a distance he hopes to avoid with his newborn daughter, Raha. In an exclusive video, Ranbir discusses the vital role of legacy and fatherhood in shaping his life and career.

During a chat with Saurabh Gadgil, chairman of PNG jewellery, Ranbir spoke about the challenges and responsibilities of maintaining his family's storied Bollywood legacy. He acknowledged the ease his family's legacy afforded him but emphasized the importance of hard work and originality in his pursuit of acting excellence.

Ranbir, who belongs to a lineage of legendary actors, reflected on the successes and failures his family has experienced. He emphasized the importance of individualism in building a career distinct from his forebears, underlining the necessity of learning from history and one's roots to carry forward the Kapoor legacy.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Clears Rs 4,111.80 Crore Investment Proposals Boosting Employment

Odisha Clears Rs 4,111.80 Crore Investment Proposals Boosting Employment

 Global
2
Political Rhetoric Surfaces in UP: Adityanath's Comments Spark Debate

Political Rhetoric Surfaces in UP: Adityanath's Comments Spark Debate

 India
3
Tech and Retail Jolts: S&P 500 Retains Balance Amid Market Swings

Tech and Retail Jolts: S&P 500 Retains Balance Amid Market Swings

 Global
4
Bio-driven Solutions: Revamping Urban Drainage Systems for a Greener Tomorrow

Bio-driven Solutions: Revamping Urban Drainage Systems for a Greener Tomorro...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026