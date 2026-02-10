Ranbir Kapoor on Legacy and Fatherhood: Breaking Glass Walls

Bollywood luminary Ranbir Kapoor has candidly shared insights into his relationship with his late father, Rishi Kapoor, revealing a distance he hopes to avoid with his newborn daughter, Raha. In an exclusive video, Ranbir discusses the vital role of legacy and fatherhood in shaping his life and career.

During a chat with Saurabh Gadgil, chairman of PNG jewellery, Ranbir spoke about the challenges and responsibilities of maintaining his family's storied Bollywood legacy. He acknowledged the ease his family's legacy afforded him but emphasized the importance of hard work and originality in his pursuit of acting excellence.

Ranbir, who belongs to a lineage of legendary actors, reflected on the successes and failures his family has experienced. He emphasized the importance of individualism in building a career distinct from his forebears, underlining the necessity of learning from history and one's roots to carry forward the Kapoor legacy.