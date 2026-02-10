Left Menu

ICAI Partners with The Art of Living for Holistic Wellbeing

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has partnered with The Art of Living to promote holistic wellbeing. This collaboration aims to enhance the personal and professional development of chartered accountants and students by integrating value-based education and wellness practices into their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:12 IST
ICAI Partners with The Art of Living for Holistic Wellbeing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has forged a strategic partnership with The Art of Living, a renowned non-profit organization, to champion holistic wellbeing among its members and students.

Through this alliance, ICAI aims to deliver a comprehensive approach to personal and professional growth. By integrating value-based education, ethics, and moral principles, the initiative seeks to positively impact the future of the chartered accountancy profession.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, underscoring the importance of work-life balance, clarity of thought, and inner peace amidst the evolving demands of the professional landscape. This initiative aligns with ICAI's mission to foster physical, mental, and emotional wellness among its stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Bond Markets React to U.S. Retail Sales Data

Global Bond Markets React to U.S. Retail Sales Data

 Global
2
Tragedy in Girdawar: Man Stabbed Defending Girl

Tragedy in Girdawar: Man Stabbed Defending Girl

 India
3
Resumption of Venezuelan Oil Exports Spurs New Era

Resumption of Venezuelan Oil Exports Spurs New Era

 Global
4
Himachal Assembly Prepares for Budget Session Amid Tightened Security Measures

Himachal Assembly Prepares for Budget Session Amid Tightened Security Measur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026