ICAI Partners with The Art of Living for Holistic Wellbeing

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has forged a strategic partnership with The Art of Living, a renowned non-profit organization, to champion holistic wellbeing among its members and students.

Through this alliance, ICAI aims to deliver a comprehensive approach to personal and professional growth. By integrating value-based education, ethics, and moral principles, the initiative seeks to positively impact the future of the chartered accountancy profession.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, underscoring the importance of work-life balance, clarity of thought, and inner peace amidst the evolving demands of the professional landscape. This initiative aligns with ICAI's mission to foster physical, mental, and emotional wellness among its stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)