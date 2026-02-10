Left Menu

Security Tightened Around Ranveer Singh After Threat

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh received a threat through WhatsApp, leading to heightened security around his residence. The Mumbai Police suspect the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement, and the crime branch has initiated a probe. Concerns over armed guards have been expressed by the actor's housing society.

Updated: 10-02-2026 21:38 IST
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening voice note via WhatsApp, prompting an increase in security measures, as confirmed by police on Tuesday. The incident has led to intensified protection around his residence in Central Mumbai.

The threat comes in the aftermath of a shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home, with police sources suggesting the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang potentially aiming for extortion. An investigation by the crime branch is underway to ascertain the details and the parties involved in the threat.

In response to the situation, both Mumbai Police and private security personnel have been stationed at Singh's residential complex. This move has raised concerns among other residents, especially with armed guards being a frequent sight in communal areas like the lobby and gymnasium. The managing committee of the housing society has formally communicated their apprehensions to the authorities.

