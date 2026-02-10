Film Fraternity Rallies Behind Rajpal Yadav Amid Legal Troubles

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Tuesday pledged support on social media for his fellow actor Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered to Tihar Jail following multiple cheque dishonour cases. Gurmeet appealed to the film fraternity to unite in compassion to help the talented Yadav in his time of need, underlining a sense of industry camaraderie.

Rajpal Yadav made headlines with his emotional Instagram post detailing his financial struggles. In response, actor Sonu Sood offered Yadav a role in his upcoming film and a signing fee as financial assistance, stressing that the gesture was not charity but a preservation of dignity. Sood emphasized solidarity within the industry, urging producers and directors to stand by Yadav beyond professional boundaries.

The Delhi High Court ordered Yadav to surrender before any further hearings in the ongoing legal proceedings regarding cheque-dishonour cases. The Court's decision came after Yadav violated payment undertakings, despite expressing readiness to settle some amounts. His legal counsel confirmed Yadav would comply by surrendering on February 5, as directed by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)