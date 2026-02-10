Shikhar Dhawan: Championing Delhi's Youth at Khel Mahakumbh
International cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is appointed brand ambassador for the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, starting February 13. His role aims to inspire Delhi's youth by promoting sports, highlighted by the support of the Delhi government and Education Minister Ashish Sood. Dhawan's involvement aims to motivate young athletes.
Shikhar Dhawan, the international cricket star, has been named the brand ambassador for the upcoming Delhi Khel Mahakumbh set to commence on February 13, according to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.
The esteemed cricketer's appointment followed discussions with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Dhawan's participation underscores the Delhi government's commitment to promoting sports among the youth.
His involvement aims to inspire confidence and enthusiasm in young athletes. Dhawan expressed gratitude to the Delhi government, emphasizing his dedication to supporting emerging talent in the city.
