Left Menu

Shikhar Dhawan: Championing Delhi's Youth at Khel Mahakumbh

International cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is appointed brand ambassador for the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, starting February 13. His role aims to inspire Delhi's youth by promoting sports, highlighted by the support of the Delhi government and Education Minister Ashish Sood. Dhawan's involvement aims to motivate young athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:20 IST
Shikhar Dhawan: Championing Delhi's Youth at Khel Mahakumbh
Shikhar Dhawan
  • Country:
  • India

Shikhar Dhawan, the international cricket star, has been named the brand ambassador for the upcoming Delhi Khel Mahakumbh set to commence on February 13, according to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.

The esteemed cricketer's appointment followed discussions with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Dhawan's participation underscores the Delhi government's commitment to promoting sports among the youth.

His involvement aims to inspire confidence and enthusiasm in young athletes. Dhawan expressed gratitude to the Delhi government, emphasizing his dedication to supporting emerging talent in the city.

TRENDING

1
City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

 India
2
Revamping Defence Acquisitions: The New Era of DAP-2026

Revamping Defence Acquisitions: The New Era of DAP-2026

 India
3
Syria Joins Global Fight Against Islamic State with Historic Coalition Membership

Syria Joins Global Fight Against Islamic State with Historic Coalition Membe...

 Lebanon
4
Haryana Pioneers India's First Fair Ride Safety Policy Post-Surajkund Accident

Haryana Pioneers India's First Fair Ride Safety Policy Post-Surajkund Accide...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026