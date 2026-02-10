Mumbai Climate Week to Feature Influential Speakers & Historic Restoration

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are set to headline the inaugural 'Mumbai Climate Week', which kicks off next week. The event will also feature prominent Union ministers and business leaders.

As part of the proceedings, Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address attendees. Noel Tata is among the corporate leaders expected at the three-day summit starting February 17, aimed at discussing climate strategies.

In other news, Citi announced Ankur Khurana as its new head of the commercial bank in India, taking over responsibilities for expanding business operations. In Mumbai, Rustomjee has successfully restored the historic 19th century Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia Clock Tower, originally built in 1882 as an homage to philanthropist Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia.

(With inputs from agencies.)