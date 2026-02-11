Ralph Lauren's Elegant Fall 2026 Collection Captivates New York Fashion Enthusiasts

Ralph Lauren unveiled its Fall 2026 women's collection this Tuesday in New York, stealing the spotlight just before New York Fashion Week. The collection featured exquisite gray-toned corset blazers, velvet dresses, and crystal brooches.

Coming off a strong financial performance with raised sales and margin forecasts, the iconic brand continues to appeal to affluent Gen Z shoppers with its core dress and suits designs and strategic price adjustments. Gigi Hadid led the runway in a dark turtle neck and brown skirt set, with models wearing pageboy hats, patterned scarves, and fur coats following in her stride.

Attendees such as Vogue's Anna Wintour and actresses like Anne Hathaway helped highlight the significance of the event. Hathaway praised Ralph Lauren as an iconic American designer and a pivotal fashion figure in New York. Over the past year, Ralph Lauren's stock has surged by 33%.