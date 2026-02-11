Left Menu

Seahawks and Bad Bunny Take Center Stage in Historic Super Bowl Showdown

The Seattle Seahawks' victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl became the second-most-watched game in U.S. history. The game, its high-profile commercials, and Bad Bunny's halftime performance, which faced political criticism, drew huge television and social media audiences, highlighting the event's cultural significance.

In a thrilling showdown, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots with a resounding 29-13 victory in this year's Super Bowl. According to Nielsen data, the game drew an impressive average audience of 124.9 million, securing its place as the second most-watched Super Bowl in U.S. history.

This year's event followed closely behind last year's record-breaking broadcast that saw the Philadelphia Eagles triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, averaging 127.7 million viewers. The Super Bowl remains the most-watched annual television event in the United States, with this year's audience peaking at 137.8 million.

Adding to the spectacle, Bad Bunny delivered a powerful halftime performance at Levi's Stadium, creating a high-energy tribute to Puerto Rico that captivated over 128.2 million viewers. However, his decision to perform entirely in Spanish and vocal criticisms of U.S. immigration policy sparked backlash from conservative circles, prompting the production of an alternative 'All-American Halftime Show' by Turning Point USA.

