Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridging Cultures as KSDL Brand Ambassador

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has officially stepped into her role as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), amid heated objections from some quarters. Critics, including a BJP MP, questioned the choice of a non-Kannada speaking actor to represent Mysore Sandal Soap, a cherished local brand.

The state government stood by its decision, emphasizing that Bhatia's selection was based on substantial business considerations and her widespread recognition beyond Karnataka. This strategic move aims to expand the market reach of KSDL's products, which include a diverse range of 57 items, such as Mysore Sandal Soap, revamped in modern packaging.

While some Kannada actors were considered, they were ineligible due to endorsements of competing products. With KSDL forecasting robust growth, including plans to boost exports, discussions continue on the merits of this prominent endorsement deal valued at Rs 6.20 crore over two years.