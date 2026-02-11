The Unexpected Craze: Milo and Tina Mascots Fly Off Shelves at Milan Cortina Olympics

In the host cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, a plush toy frenzy is underway as fans clamor for Milo and Tina, the Olympic mascots. Despite the limited time since the Winter Games began, official stores are already running out of these coveted stoat siblings.

Sourced from South Carolina, Julia Peeler humorously suggested that winning a medal might be the only way to acquire the toys. Peeler is on a quest to find them for her niece, choosing to keep her Olympic mascot pins securely tucked away to avoid trades.

The endearing characters, representing both the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, are not just tourist favorites but hold special significance for Paralympic supporters. Their scarcity adds to the thrill for collectors like Jennifer Suarez. Meanwhile, friends and enthusiasts alike capture memories with these delightful, symbolic figures.

