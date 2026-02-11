Left Menu

The Unexpected Craze: Milo and Tina Mascots Fly Off Shelves at Milan Cortina Olympics

Milo and Tina, the beloved stoat mascots of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, have stirred a plush toy frenzy among fans. Despite their popularity, these stuffed animals are hard to find in official stores. Athletes receive them as prizes, further fueling their appeal. Their unique charm captivates both Olympic enthusiasts and collectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:34 IST
The Unexpected Craze: Milo and Tina Mascots Fly Off Shelves at Milan Cortina Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In the host cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, a plush toy frenzy is underway as fans clamor for Milo and Tina, the Olympic mascots. Despite the limited time since the Winter Games began, official stores are already running out of these coveted stoat siblings.

Sourced from South Carolina, Julia Peeler humorously suggested that winning a medal might be the only way to acquire the toys. Peeler is on a quest to find them for her niece, choosing to keep her Olympic mascot pins securely tucked away to avoid trades.

The endearing characters, representing both the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, are not just tourist favorites but hold special significance for Paralympic supporters. Their scarcity adds to the thrill for collectors like Jennifer Suarez. Meanwhile, friends and enthusiasts alike capture memories with these delightful, symbolic figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

 India
2
Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

 Thailand
3
Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

 Global
4
Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026