Skating with Minions: A Figure Skater's Fight for Music Rights

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate faced a music rights dispute over his Minions-themed performance at the Winter Olympics. Despite initial setbacks, he secured rights to use the music and performed, highlighting the widespread support from fans and the broader skating community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate, known for his distinctive Minions-themed routines, encountered a music rights dispute that nearly derailed his performance at the Winter Olympics.

Initially forbidden from using the soundtrack, Sabate's engagement with fans and negotiations led to a successful resolution, allowing him to continue his iconic act.

Though he narrowly missed advancing in the competition, Sabate's journey underscores his growing influence and connection with audiences beyond traditional figure skating circles.

