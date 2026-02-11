Skating with Minions: A Figure Skater's Fight for Music Rights

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate, known for his distinctive Minions-themed routines, encountered a music rights dispute that nearly derailed his performance at the Winter Olympics.

Initially forbidden from using the soundtrack, Sabate's engagement with fans and negotiations led to a successful resolution, allowing him to continue his iconic act.

Though he narrowly missed advancing in the competition, Sabate's journey underscores his growing influence and connection with audiences beyond traditional figure skating circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)