Left Menu

Historic Heist: Ancient Idols Seized on Tamil Nadu Highway

The Idol Wing CID of Tamil Nadu police has arrested four individuals and seized two ancient metal idols from the 14th-15th century. The artifacts were intercepted on the Thanjavur-Chennai Highway and are suspected to have been stolen from a Tamil Nadu temple for smuggling purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:58 IST
Historic Heist: Ancient Idols Seized on Tamil Nadu Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Idol Wing CID has made a significant breakthrough by arresting four suspects and seizing two ancient metal idols believed to date back to the 14th-15th century. Officials from the police department reported that the operation took place on the Thanjavur-Chennai National Highway, where the idols—identified as a Sudharsanar and a Devi—were discovered during a surprise vehicle check on February 6.

According to a statement from the Idol Wing, the idols are thought to have been stolen from a Tamil Nadu temple. The seized Sudharsanar idol weighs approximately 77.3 kg and is 90 cm tall, while the Devi idol weighs 35.45 kg and stands at 73 cm. Expert analyses suggest the artifacts are rare pieces from the Vijayanagara period.

The suspects, including C Manikandan and K Ramachandran from Thiruvarur district, lacked any documentation to prove ownership. Interrogations revealed plans to smuggle the idols abroad. Two additional accomplices, V Mugilan and S Johnson, were also detained. A case has been registered under several legal provisions, and the accused are in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

 India
2
Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

 Thailand
3
Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

 Global
4
Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026