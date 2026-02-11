Historic Heist: Ancient Idols Seized on Tamil Nadu Highway

Tamil Nadu's Idol Wing CID has made a significant breakthrough by arresting four suspects and seizing two ancient metal idols believed to date back to the 14th-15th century. Officials from the police department reported that the operation took place on the Thanjavur-Chennai National Highway, where the idols—identified as a Sudharsanar and a Devi—were discovered during a surprise vehicle check on February 6.

According to a statement from the Idol Wing, the idols are thought to have been stolen from a Tamil Nadu temple. The seized Sudharsanar idol weighs approximately 77.3 kg and is 90 cm tall, while the Devi idol weighs 35.45 kg and stands at 73 cm. Expert analyses suggest the artifacts are rare pieces from the Vijayanagara period.

The suspects, including C Manikandan and K Ramachandran from Thiruvarur district, lacked any documentation to prove ownership. Interrogations revealed plans to smuggle the idols abroad. Two additional accomplices, V Mugilan and S Johnson, were also detained. A case has been registered under several legal provisions, and the accused are in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)