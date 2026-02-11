Shahid Kapoor Confirms 'Farzi' Season 2: Fans Buzz with Excitement

In a thrilling announcement, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has officially confirmed that the highly-anticipated second season of 'Farzi' is underway. The actor took to his social media account on Tuesday to reveal the news, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Sharing the announcement via Instagram Stories, Shahid posted a photo with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, the creative minds behind 'Farzi'. Known together as Raj & DK, they are credited as the creators, producers, and directors of the series. Shahid's caption read, 'The fakers are back at it,' hinting at the series' return.

Raj & DK further fueled the anticipation by posting an intriguing image of stacked currency notes on their Instagram. The caption 'Round 2 in progress' signaled the official development of the next season. Shahid previously mentioned that the show's extensive post-production and global release could take up to two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)