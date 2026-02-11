Left Menu

OTM 2026: India Emerges as a Global Travel Market Leader

OTM 2026, Asia's premier travel trade show, highlights India as a key player in global travel, with over 2,200 exhibitors from 60+ countries and 50,000+ visitors. Key industry figures shared insights on market trends, and numerous tourism boards and airlines announced India-focused strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:56 IST
OTM 2026 concluded at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, showcasing India's pivotal role on the global travel stage. Recognized as Asia's leading travel trade show by NielsenIQ for consecutive years, the event drew over 2,200 exhibitors from 60+ countries and attracted more than 50,000 visitors.

The event featured a wide representation from Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, highlighting India's strategic importance in the outbound travel market. Industry leaders engaged in discussions on travel growth, destination competitiveness, and the evolving expectations of Indian travelers, emphasizing India's expanding influence.

OTM 2026 facilitated structured B2B engagements, with tourism boards and airlines unveiling India-focused strategies. The event underscored India's transition from an emerging opportunity to a sought-after strategic market, as demonstrated by the robust participation and strategic conversations across the show floor and forum.

