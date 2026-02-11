Left Menu

Ariana Grande Dreams of a Tiny Mouse Biopic

Ariana Grande humorously dismisses a traditional biopic, suggesting instead that her life be played by a 'tiny mouse with subtitles.' Reflecting on her role in 'Wicked,' she views it as the close of a chapter, expressing gratitude for her pop career while embracing continued curiosity and inspiration.

Ariana Grande, the renowned singer and actress, has shared a playful twist on the concept of a biopic, stating she would be intrigued only if a 'tiny mouse' took on her role. In an Instagram video with Backstage, the 32-year-old 'Wicked' star joked about avoiding a conventional biographical movie.

Suggesting an imaginative take, Grande proposed a movie titled "Scrap This and Don't Watch It," featuring a mouse-driven narrative. "A tiny mouse with subtitles the whole time," she mentioned, expressing interest in this whimsical alternative. The '7 Rings' artist expanded on her vision, describing it as a miniature film where mice recreate her life with subtitles.

Though not currently interested in a biopic, Grande views her portrayal of Glinda in 'Wicked' as a pivotal career moment. She likens it to closing a chapter, noting she hadn't acted in nearly a decade due to her thriving pop career. Despite challenges in landing her 'Wicked' role, Grande is appreciative of the journey and remains inspired.

