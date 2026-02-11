Diplo Teams Up with BTS for Groundbreaking Album 'Arirang'

Music producer and DJ Diplo has officially confirmed an electrifying collaboration with global K-pop phenomenon BTS on their upcoming album, 'Arirang'. Describing it as "the craziest album ever," Diplo praised member Jungkook's "perfect voice" during a recent conversation with TMZ. The 47-year-old producer expressed immense enthusiasm for working with the renowned seven-member South Korean group.

"The album's been crazy," Diplo revealed about 'Arirang', BTS' fifth studio album, due for release on March 20. "I think it's the biggest pre-sale of all time, and they're the biggest band in the world." The group, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is set to surprise the world once again. Reflecting on his career, Diplo felt "lucky" to have been entrusted with this collaboration, seeing it as an honor in his 30-year musical journey, according to people.

Diplo described the partnership as a project that will "shock the world," noting BTS' impressive creativity and direct involvement. He expressed awe at the group's commitment to their work. "They're so hands-on. They're so creative. I can't believe it. Like, Jungkook, no auto-tune, perfect voice. Funny as hell," he noted, highlighting the 28-year-old singer's raw talent. Addressing critics, Diplo emphasized that BTS are seasoned artists who have "lived life," jokingly adding, "they smell really good," according to people.

(With inputs from agencies.)