Grand Celebrations: Mahashivratri Mela at Bhavnath Mahadev Temple

Thousands gathered as the annual Mahashivratri Mela commenced at Bhavnath Mahadev temple, featuring a 55-kg flag hoisting. The event includes devotional activities, food stalls, and heightened security measures with 3,500 personnel, CCTV, drones, and volunteer support to ensure a smooth festival experience at the historic gathering in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Mahashivratri Mela, dubbed Gujarat's 'mini Kumbh,' commenced at Bhavnath Mahadev temple on Wednesday, drawing thousands of devotees. With spiritual leaders and dignitaries present, a 55-kg flag was hoisted in a grand ceremony marking the start of the five-day festivities.

Located at the base of Mount Girnar, the temple attracted visitors from across India and abroad. Authorities have implemented stringent security measures, deploying 3,500 personnel, augmented with CCTV, drones, and 800 volunteers. The fair offers bhajans, community kitchens, and food stalls, while vehicle entry remains restricted in key zones.

Comprehensive crowd management and safety protocols, including bomb disposal squads, quick response teams, and enhanced parking facilities, have been established under the supervision of Junagadh officials. The Mahashivratri Mela continues to be a significant cultural and spiritual event in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

