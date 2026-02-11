Union Minister Backs TDB Amid Sabarimala Gold Controversy

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has expressed support for the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) amidst allegations concerning gold donations used for replacing the Sabarimala shrine's flag mast.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting a misappropriation of gold and finances linked to the installation undertaken in 2017, prompting the Kerala High Court to order an investigation.

Gopi asserted that the contributions, which included gold from himself and other devotees, were meticulously recorded and criticized the politicization of the issue. He called for legal investigations to proceed without undue political influence.

