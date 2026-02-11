Left Menu

Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Protest Over Police Inaction on Financial Fraud Allegations

Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have staged a protest against the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police for not registering a complaint against music producer Bunty Bains and others over alleged financial irregularities. They also welcomed a baby boy while facing legal scrutiny from the government.

Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The parents of Sidhu Moosewala, the late Punjabi singer, have protested against the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for not acting on their complaint concerning financial misconduct allegations against music producer Bunty Bains.

Balkaur Singh, Moosewala's father, alleges that Bains withheld financial statements related to company earnings, prompting their protest in Mansa where DIG Harjeet Singh is involved in the investigation. Singh expressed distress over the perceived inaction by law enforcement.

In other developments, nearly two years after Moosewala's murder on May 29, 2022, his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy. They claim the government is challenging the child's legal status, leading Singh to call for assistance from Punjab's Chief Minister.

