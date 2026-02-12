Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fail to settle sexual harassment lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have failed to reach a settlement in Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit following a daylong, court-mandated mediation in federal court, bringing the high-profile dispute closer to a potential trial. As per Variety, the co-stars of 'It Ends With Us' arrived at a New York courthouse on Friday morning and spent much of the day in separate courtrooms on the 14th floor. At the end of the session, both exited the building without addressing the media gathered outside.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, confirmed to reporters that no agreement had been reached. While he acknowledged that a deal could still be possible, he indicated that it was unlikely. Asked whether he expected the case to proceed to trial, Freedman responded, "I do. We're looking forward to it," as quoted by Variety. The mediation, overseen by Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave, is a routine step in federal legal proceedings. Although both parties had previously participated in in-person sessions with Judge Cave, there was no public indication that Friday's talks were expected to produce a resolution.

Lively has accused Baldoni of harassing her on the set of 'It Ends With Us' and of collaborating with his publicists to orchestrate a smear campaign against her after she raised concerns. Baldoni has denied wrongdoing. His legal team has argued in a summary judgment motion that the allegations amount to minor grievances that do not meet the legal threshold for harassment.

Meanwhile, Lively's attorneys have maintained that other actors also raised concerns about Baldoni's conduct on set and that the claims warrant a jury's consideration. A trial in the case is currently scheduled for May 18. Judge Lewis Liman is also weighing whether to dismiss or significantly narrow Lively's complaint ahead of trial. (ANI)

