Left Menu

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fail to settle sexual harassment lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have failed to reach a settlement in Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit following a daylong, court-mandated mediation in federal court, bringing the high-profile dispute closer to a potential trial.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:55 IST
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fail to settle sexual harassment lawsuit
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have failed to reach a settlement in Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit following a daylong, court-mandated mediation in federal court, bringing the high-profile dispute closer to a potential trial. As per Variety, the co-stars of 'It Ends With Us' arrived at a New York courthouse on Friday morning and spent much of the day in separate courtrooms on the 14th floor. At the end of the session, both exited the building without addressing the media gathered outside.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, confirmed to reporters that no agreement had been reached. While he acknowledged that a deal could still be possible, he indicated that it was unlikely. Asked whether he expected the case to proceed to trial, Freedman responded, "I do. We're looking forward to it," as quoted by Variety. The mediation, overseen by Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave, is a routine step in federal legal proceedings. Although both parties had previously participated in in-person sessions with Judge Cave, there was no public indication that Friday's talks were expected to produce a resolution.

Lively has accused Baldoni of harassing her on the set of 'It Ends With Us' and of collaborating with his publicists to orchestrate a smear campaign against her after she raised concerns. Baldoni has denied wrongdoing. His legal team has argued in a summary judgment motion that the allegations amount to minor grievances that do not meet the legal threshold for harassment.

Meanwhile, Lively's attorneys have maintained that other actors also raised concerns about Baldoni's conduct on set and that the claims warrant a jury's consideration. A trial in the case is currently scheduled for May 18. Judge Lewis Liman is also weighing whether to dismiss or significantly narrow Lively's complaint ahead of trial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt favouring industrialists over labourers: Opposition in LS

Govt favouring industrialists over labourers: Opposition in LS

 India
2
Dev-Sinha pair keen to make a mark in Delhi Open tennis

Dev-Sinha pair keen to make a mark in Delhi Open tennis

 India
3
Afghanistan players withdraw from PSL auction

Afghanistan players withdraw from PSL auction

 Pakistan
4
EMERGING MARKETS-EM currencies rangebound after hot US jobs data; Turkey's inflation report in focus

EMERGING MARKETS-EM currencies rangebound after hot US jobs data; Turkey's i...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026