UPDATE 2-FBI increasing reward for information in Guthrie case to $100,000, releases new photos

The FBI said ‌on Thursday ​it was increasing the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie, ‌the mother of TV news anchor Savannah Guthrie, to $100,000 from $50,000.

The agency also released new visuals, including photos of a backpack the suspect ‌could be seen wearing in video footage, and an updated ‌description of the suspect following "forensic analysis" of footage from a doorbell camera. The suspect was described as a male, between 5-feet 9-inches and 5-feet 10-inches and ⁠was ​seen wearing a ⁠black, 25-liter backpack, the FBI said in a statement. The agency identified the ⁠backpack as an Ozark Trail brand Hiker Pack.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was ​first reported missing on February 1 in Arizona. Guthrie's disappearance has ⁠captured the nation's attention with the FBI saying it had received over 13,000 ⁠tips from ​the public.

The Guthrie family, including NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, has released multiple videos pleading for their mother's ⁠return. "We believe she is still out there," Savannah Guthrie said on Tuesday ⁠in a ⁠post on Instagram with video footage of the suspect at her mother's home. "Bring her home."

