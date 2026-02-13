UPDATE 2-FBI increasing reward for information in Guthrie case to $100,000, releases new photos
The FBI said on Thursday it was increasing the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV news anchor Savannah Guthrie, to $100,000 from $50,000. The agency also released new visuals, including photos of a backpack the suspect could be seen wearing in video footage, and an updated description of the suspect following "forensic analysis" of footage from a doorbell camera.
The agency also released new visuals, including photos of a backpack the suspect could be seen wearing in video footage, and an updated description of the suspect following "forensic analysis" of footage from a doorbell camera. The suspect was described as a male, between 5-feet 9-inches and 5-feet 10-inches and was seen wearing a black, 25-liter backpack, the FBI said in a statement. The agency identified the backpack as an Ozark Trail brand Hiker Pack.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was first reported missing on February 1 in Arizona. Guthrie's disappearance has captured the nation's attention with the FBI saying it had received over 13,000 tips from the public.
The Guthrie family, including NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, has released multiple videos pleading for their mother's return. "We believe she is still out there," Savannah Guthrie said on Tuesday in a post on Instagram with video footage of the suspect at her mother's home. "Bring her home."
