Left Menu

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3': A Triumph for Women-led Cinema

Rani Mukerji celebrates the success of 'Mardaani 3', which has crossed Rs 42 crore at the box office. The film, promoting themes of women empowerment, encourages other filmmakers to create more female-led stories. Mukerji expresses gratitude for audience support and reflects on her three-decade career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:29 IST
Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3': A Triumph for Women-led Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rani Mukerji, the acclaimed Indian actress, hailed the box office triumph of her latest film 'Mardaani 3', which she believes will inspire more female-led films. Mukerji reprises her role as the determined cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, leading a narrative that underscores women empowerment and awareness.

The film has grossed over Rs 42 crore since its release on January 30, marking a significant achievement for a female-led movie. Mukerji expressed her delight at the audience's embrace of the film in its third week, emphasizing how such success is vital for the industry's evolution.

'Mardaani 3', directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced under Yash Raj Films, continues the franchise that began in 2014. On this success, Mukerji, celebrating 30 years in the industry, hopes for sustained affection and support in the future, promising to keep making inspiring films.

TRENDING

1
China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Station

China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Stati...

 China
2
Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

 India
3
Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

 Nepal
4
Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026