Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3': A Triumph for Women-led Cinema

Rani Mukerji, the acclaimed Indian actress, hailed the box office triumph of her latest film 'Mardaani 3', which she believes will inspire more female-led films. Mukerji reprises her role as the determined cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, leading a narrative that underscores women empowerment and awareness.

The film has grossed over Rs 42 crore since its release on January 30, marking a significant achievement for a female-led movie. Mukerji expressed her delight at the audience's embrace of the film in its third week, emphasizing how such success is vital for the industry's evolution.

'Mardaani 3', directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced under Yash Raj Films, continues the franchise that began in 2014. On this success, Mukerji, celebrating 30 years in the industry, hopes for sustained affection and support in the future, promising to keep making inspiring films.