Delhi University's Literary Fiesta: A Tapestry of Art, Culture, and Dialogue

The Delhi University Literature Festival featured actor Pankaj Tripathi discussing 'stillness' at a dialogue session. The three-day event explored themes of unity and diversity, integrating performances and cultural exchanges. The festival also included discussions on journalism, cinema, and a poetry recital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:52 IST
The Delhi University Literature Festival commenced its second day with an array of performances and poetry sessions. Actor Pankaj Tripathi engaged in an interactive dialogue, touching on the significance of 'stillness' amidst the fast-paced world.

Themed 'Nation First-Unity in Diversity', this three-day literary event explores cultural and artistic expressions, offering a platform where discussions transcend fields from politics to cinema. Tripathi, during the session titled 'Nautanki', encouraged individuals to embrace patience, akin to a farmer nurturing his crops.

This vibrant festival also featured a unique Dastangoi session and dynamic interactions between television journalists and students, culminating in an inspiring poetry recital. For attendees, it was a celebration of languages, stories, and diverse expressions.

