RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Strengthening Family Bonds

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the importance of family relationships based on mutual affection and belongingness, during a gathering in Gorakhpur. He highlighted the unique character of Indian family structures, stressing that they prioritize emotional bonds over transactional ones.

Bhagwat advocated for small-scale family gatherings to contemplate social issues and counter misconceptions stemming from Western influences. He noted that behavioral changes should originate within the family, emphasizing responsibilities like food, shelter, and education. He urged RSS volunteers to lead by example in societal conduct.

Concluding his address, Bhagwat urged families to contribute to environmental conservation and the promotion of Indian traditions. He suggested dedicating a day weekly for family-wide discussions to foster consensus and societal impact. The event, part of RSS' centenary celebrations, saw participation from urban and rural units of Gorakhpur.