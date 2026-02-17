Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Joins Star-studded Presenters at 79th BAFTA Awards

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will present an award at the 79th BAFTA Awards, joining a star-studded lineup. The event will be held on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, celebrating global cinema excellence. Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi's film 'Boong' is competing in the best children's film category.

Bollywood luminary Alia Bhatt takes center stage at the 79th BAFTA Awards as she is set to present an award. The British Academy disclosed this information on Tuesday, sparking interest across international cinema circuits.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards, dedicated to the celebration of cinematic achievements globally, will occur on February 22 at the iconic Royal Festival Hall in London. Joining Bhatt are renowned performers and presenters such as Alicia Vikander and Bryan Cranston, among others.

In a notable feature, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi's film 'Boong', is nominated in the best children's and family film category, competing against major titles like Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Zootopia 2'. The unique story from Manipur has drawn attention, being produced under the Excel Entertainment banner by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

