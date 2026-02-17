Controversy at Manikarnika Ghat: Heritage vs. Development

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has voiced strong criticism against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the reported damage to an idol of Ahilyabai Holkar and other significant heritage sites during redevelopment at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat.

Yadav alleges that the government's redevelopment drive has destroyed nearly a hundred temples in Varanasi, including losing a historically significant bell from the King of Nepal. While district officials deny these claims and assert that artifacts will be preserved, local protests have emerged, citing the misuse of heavy machinery in sensitive areas.

Further, Yadav accused the BJP-led government of disrespecting religious dignitaries, stating the state's environment has shifted from honoring to insulting spiritual leaders. He claimed that the present administration fosters conflict and divisiveness, urging communities to hold the government accountable through their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)