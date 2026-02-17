Mumbai to Host Earthshot Prize 2026, Spotlight on India's Climate Leadership
Mumbai will host the Earthshot Prize 2026, a prestigious environmental award founded by Prince William. The event will bring together global environmental and business leaders to celebrate and advance innovative climate solutions. India, with its significant influence on climate action, hosts numerous Prize winners and finalists.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Mumbai is set to host the prestigious Earthshot Prize 2026, following an announcement by Kensington Palace. The award, established by Britain's Prince William, highlights innovative environmental solutions and will offer five winners £1 million each to further their impact.
The announcement coincides with Mumbai Climate Week, underscoring India's pivotal role in climate and nature advocacy. The event will draw leaders from various sectors, focusing on initiatives that can drive global change. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized India's commitment to sustainability and economic growth through environmental responsibility.
The Earthshot Prize recognizes groundbreaking solutions across categories like climate protection and waste reduction, with past Indian winners showcasing the country's leadership in environmental innovation. The initiative hopes to galvanize global efforts to repair the planet by 2030, drawing inspiration from John F. Kennedy's Moonshot challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
