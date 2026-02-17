Left Menu

Mumbai to Host Earthshot Prize 2026, Spotlight on India's Climate Leadership

Mumbai will host the Earthshot Prize 2026, a prestigious environmental award founded by Prince William. The event will bring together global environmental and business leaders to celebrate and advance innovative climate solutions. India, with its significant influence on climate action, hosts numerous Prize winners and finalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:31 IST
Mumbai to Host Earthshot Prize 2026, Spotlight on India's Climate Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mumbai is set to host the prestigious Earthshot Prize 2026, following an announcement by Kensington Palace. The award, established by Britain's Prince William, highlights innovative environmental solutions and will offer five winners £1 million each to further their impact.

The announcement coincides with Mumbai Climate Week, underscoring India's pivotal role in climate and nature advocacy. The event will draw leaders from various sectors, focusing on initiatives that can drive global change. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized India's commitment to sustainability and economic growth through environmental responsibility.

The Earthshot Prize recognizes groundbreaking solutions across categories like climate protection and waste reduction, with past Indian winners showcasing the country's leadership in environmental innovation. The initiative hopes to galvanize global efforts to repair the planet by 2030, drawing inspiration from John F. Kennedy's Moonshot challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
2
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
3
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026