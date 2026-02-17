Left Menu

Dutch Dominance: Speed Skating Stars Shine Bright in Milano Cortina

The Netherlands continues to dominate Olympic speed skating, now excelling in short track at Milano Cortina. Dutch skaters claimed multiple golds, with Xandra Velzeboer emerging as a standout competitor. Despite climate challenges limiting outdoor skating, the Netherlands' passion for the sport persists through indoor ovals and dedicated athletes.

Updated: 17-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:45 IST
The Netherlands has long been a powerhouse in Olympic speed skating and is now making significant strides in short track. Dutch athletes have claimed all four individual short track golds at Milano Cortina, along with two long track titles, positioning the country fourth in the overall medals tally.

Xandra Velzeboer, a two-time gold medalist in the Milano Ice Skating Arena, expressed her love for the dynamic nature of short track racing. Despite the challenges posed by a warmer climate and fewer outdoor skating opportunities, the sport remains deeply cherished in the Netherlands.

With iconic events like the Elfstedentocht marathon becoming rarer, indoor ovals are now central to Dutch speed skating. Leading figures such as Jutta Leerdam and Femke Kok continue to inspire fans worldwide, underscoring the lasting appeal of their discipline.

