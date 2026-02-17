Tragic End of a Young Dreamer: The Story of Sahil Dhaneshra

Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old talented artist and athlete from Delhi, was tragically killed when a speeding SUV, driven by a minor, collided with his motorcycle. Sahil was mere months away from realizing his dream of studying Luxury Fashion Management in Manchester.

Inna Makan, Sahil's mother, recounts his dedication to academics, sports, and his meticulous planning for studying abroad without financial burdens. Despite losing his father in 2018, Sahil maintained a strong focus on his goals, balancing multiple jobs alongside his studies.

The accident sparked outrage as eyewitnesses claimed the SUV driver's family was more concerned about their child than the deceased. The minor, attempting a risky maneuver on a crowded road, has now left a grieving family seeking justice for their lost son.

