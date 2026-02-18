Remembering Pravina Deshpande: A Versatile Talent Lost

Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande, renowned for her supporting roles in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema, tragically passed away at the age of 60, following a lengthy battle with blood cancer. Deshpande, remembered for her impactful performances in films such as 'Ready', 'Gabbar is Back', and the Netflix series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web', left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry.

The news of her death was shared by her family via her Instagram page, with expressions of grief pouring in from co-actors and peers. A prominent figure in Marathi theatre and Hindi cinema, Deshpande was appreciated for her versatility and dedication to her craft. She is survived by her husband and two children.

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) extended condolences, as did numerous colleagues in heartfelt tributes on social media. Filmmaker Aditya Kriplani and actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj were among those who paid their respects, highlighting the profound impact Deshpande had on those around her.

(With inputs from agencies.)