Push 360's Claymation Campaign Celebrates Global Creativity

Push 360's latest campaign for Malayala Manorama's Hortus 2025, titled 'The Power of We,' is celebrated globally for its creative excellence. The campaign, led by Creative Director Jayaprakash Ponmala (Jepi), uses playful claymation-style visuals to illustrate diverse expressions of creativity, earning recognition in Luerzer's Archive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:49 IST
Push 360's creative prowess has once again been acknowledged on the international stage. Their latest campaign for Malayala Manorama's Hortus 2025, named 'The Power of We,' has been included in the esteemed Luerzer's Archive, a global hallmark of creative achievement.

Spearheaded by Creative Director Jayaprakash Ponmala, affectionately known as Jepi, the campaign beautifully illustrates the theme using a claymation-style visual motif to represent the infinite flow of creativity that defines the Hortus festival. By showcasing the interconnection of diverse characters, the campaign celebrates the 'Power of Infinite' creativity.

Push 360's team, including Jepi, played a pivotal role in achieving this acclaim, spotlighting the potency of local insights resonating on a global scale. Celebratory remarks from Push 360's CMD, V. A. Shrikumar, highlighted the agency's collaborative spirit and commitment to creative excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

