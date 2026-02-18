Push 360's Claymation Campaign Celebrates Global Creativity

Push 360's creative prowess has once again been acknowledged on the international stage. Their latest campaign for Malayala Manorama's Hortus 2025, named 'The Power of We,' has been included in the esteemed Luerzer's Archive, a global hallmark of creative achievement.

Spearheaded by Creative Director Jayaprakash Ponmala, affectionately known as Jepi, the campaign beautifully illustrates the theme using a claymation-style visual motif to represent the infinite flow of creativity that defines the Hortus festival. By showcasing the interconnection of diverse characters, the campaign celebrates the 'Power of Infinite' creativity.

Push 360's team, including Jepi, played a pivotal role in achieving this acclaim, spotlighting the potency of local insights resonating on a global scale. Celebratory remarks from Push 360's CMD, V. A. Shrikumar, highlighted the agency's collaborative spirit and commitment to creative excellence.

