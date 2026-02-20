Left Menu

Eric Dane: From 'McSteamy' to ALS Advocate

Eric Dane, renowned for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on 'Grey's Anatomy,' passed away at 53 following a battle with ALS. Known as 'McSteamy,' Dane became an advocate for ALS awareness. His career included roles in 'Euphoria' and 'X-Men,' leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

Actor Eric Dane, famously known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, or 'McSteamy,' on the popular series 'Grey's Anatomy,' has passed away at the age of 53, according to his family. Less than a year following his ALS diagnosis, Dane succumbed to the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Over his 15-year portrayal of a plastic surgeon on 'Grey's Anatomy,' Dane enchanted audiences and earned widespread recognition. Despite his ALS diagnosis, the actor continued to appear on the hit series 'Euphoria' and planned to return for its third season. His family shared their grief in a statement, as reported by People magazine.

Eric Dane valiantly advocated for ALS awareness and research throughout his illness. Survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and daughters, Billie and Georgia, Dane leaves behind a legacy of inspiration and resilience. His career began in 1993 with 'The Wonder Years,' leading to significant roles in 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Marley & Me,' and 'X-Men: The Last Stand.'

