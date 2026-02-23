The Resurrection of Syrian Drama Post-Civil War

Ramadan in the Arab world is traditionally marked by fasting and prayer, but in recent years, a revival of TV drama series brings new anticipation. These series often delve into political and historical narratives, evolving as platforms for subtle discourse in the region.

As Syria emerges from a lengthy civil war, its TV industry is finding new freedoms and challenges. Under the Assad regime, artistic expression was heavily monitored. Professor Christa Salamandra notes that TV became a key outlet for creativity and employment, with drama often pushing boundaries under oppressive conditions.

Post-war, Syrian creatives are reconvening to produce series on former taboo subjects, like Assad-era tortures. Despite production roadblocks and censorial hurdles, the industry shows promise in fostering reconciliation and cultural healing by addressing social issues and showcasing diverse narratives.

