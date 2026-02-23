Left Menu

TTD's High-Tech Food Lab: Ensuring Quality in Sacred Supplies

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to inaugurate an ultra-modern food testing laboratory in Tirupati to enhance quality checks on ghee and other ingredients used in the temple's prasadam. The lab, equipped with advanced technology like an 'e-tongue' and 'e-nose', aims to ensure purity and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to concerns regarding the quality of ghee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), a cutting-edge food testing lab is about to become operational. This facility, featuring an 'e-tongue' and 'e-nose', will rigorously verify the purity of supplies used in worship offerings.

As per Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, the ultra-modern laboratory, costing Rs 25 crore, is nearing completion and will commence operations next month. It will monitor the quality of about 60 raw materials, including ghee, to ensure they meet the highest standards.

Imported from France, the 'e-tongue' technology analyzes flavor patterns, while the 'e-nose' assesses aroma profiles to detect any adulteration. This initiative marks a significant step forward in quality assurance for religious offerings at the temple.

