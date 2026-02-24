Left Menu

UK to regulate Netflix and other streamers in line with broadcasters

Two-thirds of households subscribe to at least one ‌major streamer, with 85% of people using an ‌on-demand service each month, compared to 67% who watch live TV, the government said. Bringing the services into the ⁠scope ​of regulator ⁠Ofcom's broadcasting code would protect audiences from harmful content, and ensure ⁠the provision of accessibility services like subtitles, it ​said.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said ​on Tuesday Netflix, Amazon ​Prime Video, ‌Disney+ and other ​streamers would be required to follow the same rules on ‌content and accessibility as traditional broadcasters like the BBC. Two-thirds of households subscribe to at least one ‌major streamer, with 85% of people using an ‌on-demand service each month, compared to 67% who watch live TV, the government said.

Bringing the services into the ⁠scope ​of regulator ⁠Ofcom's broadcasting code would protect audiences from harmful content, and ensure ⁠the provision of accessibility services like subtitles, it ​said. Streaming services with more than 500,000 UK users ⁠will have to adhere to the new standards, which ⁠include ​ensuring news is reported accurately and impartially and audiences are protected against harmful or offensive ⁠material.

Ofcom will have powers to investigate and take ⁠action ⁠where they consider there has been a breach of the code, it said.

