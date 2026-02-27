Controversy Unfolds: The Kerala Story 2 Screening Halted
The release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' was halted as bookings were refunded. A stay by the court cited potential communal disharmony. Legal proceedings continue as stakeholders await a final decision, with no interim order from the bench following appeals against the initial ruling.
The release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' faced obstacles as ticket sales were refunded and the film remained unreleased, lawyers for opponents said on Friday.
Advocate Maitreyi Sachidananda Hegde announced no contempt plea would be filed as tickets were refunded, despite prior complaints of booking activities despite a stay on release.
A judicial stay was implemented by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, cautioning against potential communal discord. Later, an appeal was filed, but the division bench has yet to overturn the initial ruling.
