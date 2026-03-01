Hyatt's Grand Entry: Boosting Sikkim's Global Tourism

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is venturing into Sikkim with a new 150-room property in Gangtok, according to officials. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone virtually for the development at Mintokgang, part of the Suryavilas mixed-use project.

Located about 2 km from MG Marg, the project aims to tap into the burgeoning tourism market. Sikkim recorded over 17 lakh tourist arrivals in 2025, with a significant number being foreign visitors. Despite a strong tourist influx, premium accomodation in central Gangtok remains limited.

The upcoming Hyatt Regency Gangtok will feature a range of amenities including dining options, a spa, fitness center, and meeting spaces aimed at promoting MICE tourism. A casino is also on the cards. The CM noted that the initiative reflects investor confidence in Sikkim's potential as a top destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)