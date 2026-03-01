Left Menu

Hyatt's Grand Entry: Boosting Sikkim's Global Tourism

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is set to debut in Sikkim with a 150-room hotel in Gangtok, planned as part of the Suryavilas project. The development aims to enhance local tourism and includes leisure and business facilities. The initiative promises employment and growth opportunities for the region.

  • India

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is venturing into Sikkim with a new 150-room property in Gangtok, according to officials. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone virtually for the development at Mintokgang, part of the Suryavilas mixed-use project.

Located about 2 km from MG Marg, the project aims to tap into the burgeoning tourism market. Sikkim recorded over 17 lakh tourist arrivals in 2025, with a significant number being foreign visitors. Despite a strong tourist influx, premium accomodation in central Gangtok remains limited.

The upcoming Hyatt Regency Gangtok will feature a range of amenities including dining options, a spa, fitness center, and meeting spaces aimed at promoting MICE tourism. A casino is also on the cards. The CM noted that the initiative reflects investor confidence in Sikkim's potential as a top destination.

