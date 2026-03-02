Left Menu

Chess Upsets at Prague Tournament: Mistakes and Surges

World Champion D Gukesh suffered another defeat against Nodirbek Abdusattorov at the Prague International Chess Festival. Gukesh blundered from a strong position, causing a heartbreaking loss. The tournament saw decisive games, with Jorden van Foreest climbing world rankings and David Navara excelling, while Divya Deshmukh claimed a victory in the challengers' section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:23 IST
Chess Upsets at Prague Tournament: Mistakes and Surges
D Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Czechia

In a stunning turn of events at the Prague International Chess Festival, World Champion D Gukesh's keen position deteriorated amidst blunders, leading to a heartbreaking loss against Nodirbek Abdusattorov. This matchup was particularly challenging for Gukesh, who had blundered against the same opponent just a month prior during the Tata Steel Masters.

Despite showcasing a novel strategy for most of the middle game, Gukesh faltered as the clock ran down, leading to his defeat. Yet, the day was not without surprises across the board as Jorden van Foreest, with his fourth victory in five games, continued ascending the world rankings. A single oversight by Hans Moke Niemann spelled a decisive loss against Foreest, underscoring the challenging dynamics of this tournament.

The remainder of the tournament demonstrated competitive fervor, with David Navara producing a standout performance against Uzbek player Nodirbek Yakubboev. The challengers' section witnessed a bright spot for World Women's Cup winner Divya Deshmukh, who clinched her first victory, thereby achieving a fifty percent score. As the tournament progresses, tension mounts and players strategically maneuver for coveted top spots in this high-stakes competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

 United Kingdom
2
India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

 India
3
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stability

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stabilit...

 India
4
Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026