Chess Upsets at Prague Tournament: Mistakes and Surges

In a stunning turn of events at the Prague International Chess Festival, World Champion D Gukesh's keen position deteriorated amidst blunders, leading to a heartbreaking loss against Nodirbek Abdusattorov. This matchup was particularly challenging for Gukesh, who had blundered against the same opponent just a month prior during the Tata Steel Masters.

Despite showcasing a novel strategy for most of the middle game, Gukesh faltered as the clock ran down, leading to his defeat. Yet, the day was not without surprises across the board as Jorden van Foreest, with his fourth victory in five games, continued ascending the world rankings. A single oversight by Hans Moke Niemann spelled a decisive loss against Foreest, underscoring the challenging dynamics of this tournament.

The remainder of the tournament demonstrated competitive fervor, with David Navara producing a standout performance against Uzbek player Nodirbek Yakubboev. The challengers' section witnessed a bright spot for World Women's Cup winner Divya Deshmukh, who clinched her first victory, thereby achieving a fifty percent score. As the tournament progresses, tension mounts and players strategically maneuver for coveted top spots in this high-stakes competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)