Buddy Guy reflects on his blues legacy as 'Sinners' takes center stage at Oscars

Blues ​legend Buddy Guy is gaining a wave of new fans — some from surprising places — ​thanks to his role in the Oscar-nominated film "Sinners." "After the movie came ‌out, I ​went to this grocery store I've shopped at for 35 years," Guy said with a grin.

Disney Pixar's 'Hoppers' seeks to turn viral meme into box office gold

Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios is hoping a viral meme featuring a googly-eyed lizard character from its new film, "Hoppers," translates into box ‌office success when the movie opens this weekend in theaters. The studio unwittingly spawned the social media hit when a 28-second clip of the goofy-looking sea-green reptile repeatedly tapping a glowing screen to trigger an automated voice that says "lizard" appeared in the end credits of another Pixar film, "Elio," released last June.

Berlin Film Festival director to stay in role after Gaza tensions

Berlin Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle will remain in her role but ‌has been given a set of new guidelines, a statement said on Wednesday, after tensions over Gaza overshadowed the event in February. Tuttle's future as head of the festival, known as the Berlinale, ‌was in the spotlight last week, with Germany's government convening an emergency meeting to discuss the matter.

Netflix acquires Ben Affleck's AI film-tech firm

Netflix said on Thursday it has acquired InterPositive, a filmmaking technology company founded by Academy Award winner Ben Affleck that produces artificial intelligence-powered tools for movie production. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Universal Music puts US listing on hold, citing market uncertainty

Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music label, on Thursday put plans for a stock market listing in ⁠the United States ​on hold, citing market uncertainty. UMG said market conditions had ⁠pushed its valuation to a level it considered to be lower than what it is worth. The company said it would provide an update should conditions change.

TV host Gayle King signs new contract with CBS News

Television host Gayle King ⁠has signed a new contract to remain at CBS News, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about her future at the network. "Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated. ​CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I'm excited about continuing at 'CBS Mornings,'" King said.

Stunts, Swords and Seasons: 'One Piece' stars stay the course for ⁠season two

The cast of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" isn't ready to dock their pirate ship anytime soon. "As long as people enjoy it (the show), we enjoy it, we're healthy, and the quality stays high, I think we could go for quite some time," said ⁠Jacob Gibson, ​who plays Usopp, the pirate crew's spirited sniper and storyteller.

Maggie Gyllenhaal gives Frankenstein's monster's companion a voice in 'The Bride!'

Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal's new film "The Bride!" began with a tattoo. "I went to a party and I saw this guy with the tattoo of the 'Bride of Frankenstein' on his entire forearm...and something about it hooked me," the writer-director told Reuters.

From TikTok to Pixar: Piper Curda brings heart ⁠to eco-hero Mabel in 'Hoppers'

For Piper Curda, who voices animal-loving college student Mabel Tanaka in "Hoppers," from Walt Disney's Pixar, caring about the planet doesn't necessarily make the character an activist. "I think Mabel presents as ⁠an activist. I don't know if she'd call herself ⁠one," Curda said. "She's just like, 'I care. Why does that need a label?'"

Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of DUI

Singer Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed to Reuters. The CHP's Ventura Communications Center received a report ‌around 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday ‌of a black BMW traveling erratically at a high rate of speed. Officers located the vehicle a short ​time later and initiated a traffic stop.

