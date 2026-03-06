Left Menu

Sajid Qureshi Orchestrates Blockbuster Zee-Hombale Film Collaboration

Sajid Qureshi, founder of Inbox Pictures, has facilitated a landmark joint venture between Zee Entertainment and Hombale Films. The collaboration includes nine films, prominently featuring 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1.' This partnership aims to generate significant revenue and elevate regional storytelling to a global scale.

Sajid Qureshi, a seasoned veteran in the film industry with over 25 years of experience, is making headlines for orchestrating one of cinema's most strategic alliances. As the founder of Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, Qureshi played a crucial role in merging the forces of Zee Entertainment and Hombale Films.

The multi-picture partnership, which sees Zee Entertainment backing nine films, includes the much-anticipated 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1.' This alliance is expected to rake in approximately Rs 1,000 crore in revenues, a testament to its extensive appeal from regional to national and even global audiences.

Qureshi's adeptness in crafting significant deals extends beyond this collaboration, with notable contributions to high-impact projects like 'RRR.' The strategic move positions Zee as the lead in satellite distribution, enhancing Hombale's commercial reach substantially through films like Kantara. The collaboration sets a new benchmark for cultural authenticity and commercial success in the filmmaking industry.

