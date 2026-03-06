Ashok Leyland Drives onto CSK's Jersey

On Friday, Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, announced its official sponsorship of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team. The flagship commercial vehicle brand will have its logo prominently displayed on the front right chest of CSK's iconic yellow jersey for the upcoming season.

This collaboration further solidifies the longstanding relationship between CSK and the Hinduja Group, building on successful past partnerships like that with Gulf Oil, another company under the Hinduja Group, which has supported CSK for over 15 years.

"Through this partnership, we celebrate our shared values of resilience and high performance," said Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja. CSK Managing Director K S Viswanathan echoed the sentiments, emphasizing that the tie-up unites two institutions rooted in performance, resilience, and community connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)