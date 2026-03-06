Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Drives onto CSK's Jersey

Ashok Leyland has become the official sponsor for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with its logo featuring on the team's jersey. This partnership strengthens their longstanding association and highlights shared values of resilience and performance, celebrated with immense pride in the home city of Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:30 IST
Ashok Leyland Drives onto CSK's Jersey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, announced its official sponsorship of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team. The flagship commercial vehicle brand will have its logo prominently displayed on the front right chest of CSK's iconic yellow jersey for the upcoming season.

This collaboration further solidifies the longstanding relationship between CSK and the Hinduja Group, building on successful past partnerships like that with Gulf Oil, another company under the Hinduja Group, which has supported CSK for over 15 years.

"Through this partnership, we celebrate our shared values of resilience and high performance," said Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja. CSK Managing Director K S Viswanathan echoed the sentiments, emphasizing that the tie-up unites two institutions rooted in performance, resilience, and community connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
2
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India
3
Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

 India
4
State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis to media.

State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026