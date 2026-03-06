PlayboxTV Ushers in New Era with Tariq Malik as Chief Business Officer

PlayboxTV, a major player in India's OTT and digital entertainment sector, has named Tariq Malik as its new Chief Business Officer. Malik's appointment signifies a strategic shift as the platform aims for aggressive growth and innovation in the streaming landscape.

With over 20 years of experience in media and telecommunications, Malik is recognized for his expertise in profit and loss management and business development. Previously, he played crucial roles at OTTplay and DEN Cable, enhancing subscriber growth and content strategies.

The appointment comes during a period of significant expansion for PlayboxTV, which is known for offering access to over 30 OTT platforms and 500 live TV channels. The company aims to become a leader in global digital entertainment through strategic partnerships and enhanced market penetration.

