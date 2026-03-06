Axel Springer Acquires Telegraph Media Group in Major Deal

In a significant deal, the German media powerhouse Axel Springer has reached an agreement to acquire the Telegraph Media Group, the owner of the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper. The transaction is valued at 575 million pounds, equivalent to approximately 766 million USD, and was announced by the companies on Friday.

This acquisition marks the end of a protracted saga concerning the ownership of the Telegraph Media Group, which not only publishes the Daily Telegraph but also its Sunday sister paper, both with a 171-year legacy.

Axel Springer has expressed commitment to invest in the group, aiming to elevate it as the preeminent center-right media outlet in the English-speaking world. The move is anticipated to reshape the media landscape, emphasizing the group's strategic direction and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)