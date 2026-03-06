Left Menu

Axel Springer Acquires Telegraph Media Group in Major Deal

Axel Springer, a German media group, has agreed to purchase the Telegraph Media Group for 575 million pounds. This acquisition concludes the longstanding ownership saga of the 171-year-old Daily Telegraph and its Sunday sister paper. The deal aims to position the Telegraph as a premier center-right media outlet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:17 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a significant deal, the German media powerhouse Axel Springer has reached an agreement to acquire the Telegraph Media Group, the owner of the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper. The transaction is valued at 575 million pounds, equivalent to approximately 766 million USD, and was announced by the companies on Friday.

This acquisition marks the end of a protracted saga concerning the ownership of the Telegraph Media Group, which not only publishes the Daily Telegraph but also its Sunday sister paper, both with a 171-year legacy.

Axel Springer has expressed commitment to invest in the group, aiming to elevate it as the preeminent center-right media outlet in the English-speaking world. The move is anticipated to reshape the media landscape, emphasizing the group's strategic direction and influence.

