Blaze Disrupts Kolkata Confectionery Plant: A Firefighter's Feat

A fire broke out at a Kolkata-based confectionery firm's plant in the Anandpur area on Monday evening, officials reported. Fire tenders took over an hour to extinguish the flames.

The blaze erupted at around 8:15 pm, but quick actions ensured all employees were promptly evacuated from the facility. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit. Earlier this year, a fire in Kolkata's Nazirabad area claimed several lives, drawing attention to safety measures in similar facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)