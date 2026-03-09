Blaze Disrupts Kolkata Confectionery Plant: A Firefighter's Feat
A fire erupted at a confectionary plant in Kolkata's Anandpur area on Monday evening. Firefighters extinguished the flames within an hour, and no injuries were reported. Officials suspect a short-circuit caused the blaze. This incident follows a deadly fire in the city in January.
A fire broke out at a Kolkata-based confectionery firm's plant in the Anandpur area on Monday evening, officials reported. Fire tenders took over an hour to extinguish the flames.
The blaze erupted at around 8:15 pm, but quick actions ensured all employees were promptly evacuated from the facility. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit. Earlier this year, a fire in Kolkata's Nazirabad area claimed several lives, drawing attention to safety measures in similar facilities.
