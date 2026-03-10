Left Menu

Jishnu Dev Varma Sworn in as Maharashtra's 22nd Governor

Jishnu Dev Varma, part of Tripura's Manikya royal dynasty, was sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra. The ceremony was held at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, attended by several dignitaries. Varma, former Governor of Telangana and deputy CM of Tripura, has interests in art and poetry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:35 IST
Jishnu Dev Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Jishnu Dev Varma took the oath as Maharashtra's 22nd Governor on Tuesday, signifying a transition in the state's gubernatorial leadership.

Administered by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar of Bombay High Court, the ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall in Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, with notable attendees including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Varma, a previous Governor of Telangana and ex-deputy CM of Tripura, brings a deep appreciation for modern art and literature to his new office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

