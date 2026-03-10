Jishnu Dev Varma Sworn in as Maharashtra's 22nd Governor

Jishnu Dev Varma took the oath as Maharashtra's 22nd Governor on Tuesday, signifying a transition in the state's gubernatorial leadership.

Administered by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar of Bombay High Court, the ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall in Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, with notable attendees including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Varma, a previous Governor of Telangana and ex-deputy CM of Tripura, brings a deep appreciation for modern art and literature to his new office.

