Sunrisers Leeds Makes Waves with Abrar Ahmed's Historic Signing

The acquisition of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds has sparked interest after the team, owned by India's Sun Group, secured him during The Hundred auction.

Despite controversies and the brief suspension of the team's social media account, the move marks a first, as no Indian-owned franchise in The Hundred had previously signed a Pakistani player.

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla emphasized their autonomy from overseas league affairs, as the tournament's dynamics unfold from July 21 to August 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)