Sunrisers Leeds Makes Waves with Abrar Ahmed's Historic Signing

Sunrisers Leeds, owned by India's Sun Group, made history by signing Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction, marking the first time an Indian-owned franchise enlisted a Pakistani player in the tournament. Despite backlash and cultural implications, the BCCI remains uninvolved due to the league's international nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:06 IST
Sunrisers Leeds Makes Waves with Abrar Ahmed's Historic Signing
The acquisition of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds has sparked interest after the team, owned by India's Sun Group, secured him during The Hundred auction.

Despite controversies and the brief suspension of the team's social media account, the move marks a first, as no Indian-owned franchise in The Hundred had previously signed a Pakistani player.

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla emphasized their autonomy from overseas league affairs, as the tournament's dynamics unfold from July 21 to August 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

