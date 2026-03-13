Left Menu

Star-Studded Buzz: From Oscars Fashion to BTS's Record-Breaking Concert!

Current entertainment news covers a variety of events including Oscars fashion trends, the development of a Netflix sequel to 'KPop Demon Hunters', BTS's massive comeback concert in Seoul, Cannes honoree Barbra Streisand, and Cillian Murphy's new 'Peaky Blinders' film. It highlights creative industry impacts and notable public events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment industry is stirring with excitement, highlighting fashion trends and notable events this awards season. With sequins, brooches, and daring designs, celebrities are making bold statements on the red carpet ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, where Chloe Zhao will be among the celebrities styled by Deborah Afshani.

Netflix has announced the development of 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel, building on its success with a continued collaboration with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. BTS's free comeback concert in Seoul next week aims to attract hundreds of thousands, accompanying the release of their latest album.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to honor Barbra Streisand with the prestigious Palme d'Or. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in his latest role for 'The Immortal Man', a WWII era 'Peaky Blinders' story. The industry continues to enrich global pop culture narratives.

