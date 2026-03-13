Star-Studded Buzz: From Oscars Fashion to BTS's Record-Breaking Concert!

The entertainment industry is stirring with excitement, highlighting fashion trends and notable events this awards season. With sequins, brooches, and daring designs, celebrities are making bold statements on the red carpet ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, where Chloe Zhao will be among the celebrities styled by Deborah Afshani.

Netflix has announced the development of 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel, building on its success with a continued collaboration with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. BTS's free comeback concert in Seoul next week aims to attract hundreds of thousands, accompanying the release of their latest album.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to honor Barbra Streisand with the prestigious Palme d'Or. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in his latest role for 'The Immortal Man', a WWII era 'Peaky Blinders' story. The industry continues to enrich global pop culture narratives.

